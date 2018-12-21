Viola Melba Jenson, 85, of Lebanon, passed away Thursday, December 20, 2018 at Samaritan Evergreen Hospice House in Albany. Viewing will be from 4 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, December 27 at Huston-Jost Funeral Home. No services will be held.
