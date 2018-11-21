Robert Cooley, 75, of Albany, passed away Monday at his home. A memorial service will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, December 15, at the Albany United Presbyterian Church. Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Find an Obituary
promotion
We’re writing to thank you again for your [NEWSPAPER NAME] subscription, and to share some tips and handy links that you can use to take advantage of the exciting new full-access subscription program.
promotion
We’re writing to thank you again for your [NEWSPAPER NAME] subscription, and to share some tips and handy links that you can use to take advantage of the exciting new full-access subscription program. If you haven’t yet activated, just follow these easy steps to activate your subscription an…