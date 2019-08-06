Glenn E. Groff, 85, of Albany, formerly of Sweet Home passed away Sunday. A funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Monday, August 12, 2019 at River of Life Fellowship in Sweet Home. Final burial will be Gilliland Cemetery. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements. (www.sweethomefuneral.com)
Alice M. Rohde, 93, died on Monday, August 5, in Lebanon. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, August 9, at I.O.O.F Cemetery, 37295 Cemetery Rd., Lebanon. A reception with light refreshments will follow at Santiam Place, 139 Main St., Lebanon. To leave condolences for Alice’s family please visit www.hustonjost.com.