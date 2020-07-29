Service notice

Service notice

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}

Ronald Gene Wallace, 86, of Lebanon passed away Saturday, July 11, 2020 at Samaritan Evergreen Hospice House of Albany. A Memorial will be held Thursday, August 6, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Crowfoot Baptist Church 699 Cascade Drive, Lebanon.

Kevin Stutzman, 68, of Albany; Celebration of Life will be 10 a.m. on Saturday, August 1 at Hope Church. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements (www.aasum-dufour.com).

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News