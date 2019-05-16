Ronald Gene Clifton, 84, of Lebanon passed away Tuesday, May 14, 2019. Viewing will be 10:00 am Friday May 24th at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Lebanon. Funeral Service will follow at 11:00 am. Final burial with military honors will follow at Sand Ridge Cemetery in Lebanon. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements. www.sweethomefuneral.com.
