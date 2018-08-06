Gabrielle “Gabbi” Nicole Smithwick, 17 of Albany, passed away on Sunday, July 29, 2018. An open house simple gathering will take place at AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home on Tuesday, August 7 from 2 to 5 p.m. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
Find an Obituary
APpromotionspotlight
The entry period is closed, and the Destinations Photo Contest is again host to thousands of your amazing vacation photos.
promotionspotlight
And even if your bracket gets busted, you can start over in the round of 16, and in the round of 4!
Funeral Homes
541-926-5541
AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is an attractive full service mortuary located in Albany, Oregon.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.