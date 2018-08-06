Gabrielle “Gabbi” Nicole Smithwick, 17 of Albany, passed away on Sunday, July 29, 2018. An open house simple gathering will take place at AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home on Tuesday, August 7 from 2 to 5 p.m. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

