Bonnie Jean Hood Easton, 72, of Corvallis, died on Wednesday, November 28, 2018, in Albany. A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, December 3, at Twin Oaks Memorial Gardens in Albany. McHenry Funeral Home in Corvallis is handling arrangements.

