Bonnie Jean Hood Easton, 72, of Corvallis, died on Wednesday, November 28, 2018, in Albany. A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, December 3, at Twin Oaks Memorial Gardens in Albany. McHenry Funeral Home in Corvallis is handling arrangements.
Tags
Find an Obituary
promotionspotlight
Vacation photographs often capture perfect moments in favorite places. Send us your best ones by July 16 for a chance to win up to $1,000 in our Destinations Photo Contest. The top photographs submitted will also be featured in a national publication reaching more than 1 million households.