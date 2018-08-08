Subscribe for 17¢ / day

Mary Ellen Curran, 78, of Lebanon, passed away Tuesday, August 7, 2018 at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center in Corvallis. Recitation of the Rosary will begin at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, August 15 at St. Edward Catholic Church. A memorial Mass will follow at 2 p.m., also at the church. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

