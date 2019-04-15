{{featured_button_text}}

Mary Jane Wilson, 73, of Sweet Home passed away Thursday, April 4, 2019. Memorial service will be 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 4 at Sweet Home Christian Church. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements. www.sweethomefuneral.com.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Service notice
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.