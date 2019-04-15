Mary Jane Wilson, 73, of Sweet Home passed away Thursday, April 4, 2019. Memorial service will be 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 4 at Sweet Home Christian Church. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements. www.sweethomefuneral.com.
