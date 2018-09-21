Subscribe for 17¢ / day

Ann Loree Otto, 48, of Albany, passed away Thursday, Sep. 20, 2018 at the Corvallis Manor. A celebration of life will be at 10 a.m. on Saturday, September 29, 2018 at Fisher Funeral Home.

