James "Papa" Richards, 79, of Corvallis, died Saturday, October 27. A memorial service will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, November 3 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1205 NW Walnut Blvd, Corvallis OR 97330. Please leave condolences at www.mchenryfuneralhome.com.
