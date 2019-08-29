Betty Jo Strome, age 85, died August 8, 2019 at Willamette Springs in Corvallis. Frank A. Strome, age 89, died August 9, 2019 one day after his beloved wife, Betty Jo. DeMoss-Durdan Funeral Home, 815 NW Buchanan Avenue, Corvallis. Please share your thoughts and memories for the family at www.demossdurdan.com
Janet Armantrout 77, of Livermore, California, died on Saturday, August 24, 2019 in California. A graveside service will be held at 1:00 pm on Saturday, August 31st at Oak Lawn Memorial Park in Corvallis. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements. www.mchenryfuneralhome.com
Theda Francine Escobar, 76, of Eugene formerly of Sweet Home passed away Thursday August 22, 2019, A viewing will be 11:00 am Friday August 30th at Sweet Home Funeral Chapel. Funeral service will follow at 1:00pm Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements. www.sweethomefuneral.com