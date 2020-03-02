Service notice

Michelle (Shelly) Williams  A celebration of life for Michelle (Shelly) Williams will be held at the Albany Eagles, 127 NW Broadalbin, March 7, 2020 from 2-4 p.m.

Lori (Loraine) Ragona  An affirmation of Lori’s life will be held at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship in Corvallis on March 7 at 4:00 p.m.

Lorretta Holliday  Please join us to celebrate Lorretta's life at the Senior Center in Albany on March 8, 2020 from 12-3 p.m.  Food and drink will be provided. If you would like to bring something she loved, bring anything lemon.  

