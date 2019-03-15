Try 3 months for $3

Sid Lasswell died February 24, 2019. A celebration of life for Sid will be at 2 p.m. on Friday, March 22 at the Oregon State CH2M HILL Alumni Center (725 SW 26th St., Corvallis, OR). Please bring stories and memories to share. If you cannot attend, please share your thoughts and memories through the CaringBridge.com website.

