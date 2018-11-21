Try 3 months for $3

Wanda Walter, 94, of Creswell died on November 20, 2018. A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on November 28, 2018 at Alsea Cemetery. Please leave thoughts and condolences at McHenry Funeral Home www.mchenryfuneralhome.com.

