Wanda Walter, 94, of Creswell died on November 20, 2018. A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on November 28, 2018 at Alsea Cemetery. Please leave thoughts and condolences at McHenry Funeral Home www.mchenryfuneralhome.com.
Tags
Find an Obituary
promotion
We’re writing to thank you again for your [NEWSPAPER NAME] subscription, and to share some tips and handy links that you can use to take advantage of the exciting new full-access subscription program.
promotion
We’re writing to thank you again for your [NEWSPAPER NAME] subscription, and to share some tips and handy links that you can use to take advantage of the exciting new full-access subscription program.