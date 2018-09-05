Leslie L. Cheshier, 59, of Foster, died September 2, 2018. A celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, September 9, at Wanda Cheshier - Hamar’s Home, 28892 Santiam Terrace, Lebanon. Please join us to commemorate this remarkable man. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements. (www.sweethomefuneral.com)
