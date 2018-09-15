Subscribe for 17¢ / day

James “Jim” Richard Ammon, 70, of Albany, passed away Saturday at his home. A memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, September 22, 2018, at the Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Albany. Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

