Hertha Maria Kresser-Uppstad a Memorial Mass will be held on Thursday, February 27, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Bernard Catholic Church in Scio. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling arrangements. ( www.aasum-dufour.com )

Sheila Louise Ofsthun (Patton) Sheila’s Celebration of Life will be Sunday, February 23rd at 1p.m. at 32618 Denny School Rd, Lebanon, Please come and share your beautiful memories of Sheila.