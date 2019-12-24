Service notice

Kenneth LeRoy Wilson, 71, passed away on Saturday, December 21, in Albany. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, December 28, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1955 S. 5 th St., Lebanon. Please leave your condolences for the family at www.hustonjost.com .

Gerriann Schroff, 84, of Corvallis, passed away at her home in Corvallis on Monday, December 23, 2019. A public visitation will be held at 11:30 a.m. Friday, December 27, 2019 at McHenry Funeral Home Chapel in Corvallis followed by a 12:00 p.m. funeral service and reception at McHenry. A private family graveside committal will take place at Oak Lawn Memorial Park.