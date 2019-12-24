Service notice

You have free articles remaining.
Kenneth LeRoy Wilson, 71, passed away on Saturday, December 21, in Albany. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, December 28, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1955 S. 5th St., Lebanon. Please leave your condolences for the family at www.hustonjost.com.
Gerriann Schroff, 84, of Corvallis, passed away at her home in Corvallis on Monday, December 23, 2019. A public visitation will be held at 11:30 a.m. Friday, December 27, 2019 at McHenry Funeral Home Chapel in Corvallis followed by a 12:00 p.m. funeral service and reception at McHenry. A private family graveside committal will take place at Oak Lawn Memorial Park.