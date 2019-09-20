Lois (Lou) Strickler, 93, of La Center, Washington, formerly of Corvallis, died Friday, September 13, 2019. A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, September 28 at Highland Lutheran Church, 38809 NE 41 Avenue, La Center, Washington. Flowers are welcome. Memorial contributions may be sent to Meals on Wheels People or the National Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.
