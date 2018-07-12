Subscribe for 17¢ / day

Richard Gomez, of Bend, died July 2, 2018. A memorial Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on July 24 at the St. Francis of Assisi Old Historic Church in downtown Bend. Niswonger-Reynolds Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Service notice
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments