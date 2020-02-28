Service notice

Service notice

{{featured_button_text}}

Thomas "Tom" Perry Smith, 76, of Corvallis, passed away on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 in Corvallis.  A Celebration of Life will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Monday, March 2, 2020 at Highland Bowl in Corvallis.  You may leave thoughts and memories for the family at www.mchenryfuneralhome.com 

Robert “Bob” Duane Heyerly, 79, died on Tuesday, February 25, 2020. A Memorial Service will be held at South Albany Community Church at 2:00p.m. on Thursday March 5, 2020. Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

LaVonne Waite, 62, of Albany, passed away February 16. A celebration of life will be held March 7, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Jefferson Baptist Church in Jefferson. Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements. 

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News