Service notice

Thomas "Tom" Perry Smith, 76, of Corvallis, passed away on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 in Corvallis. A Celebration of Life will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Monday, March 2, 2020 at Highland Bowl in Corvallis. You may leave thoughts and memories for the family at www.mchenryfuneralhome.com
You have free articles remaining.
Robert “Bob” Duane Heyerly, 79, died on Tuesday, February 25, 2020. A Memorial Service will be held at South Albany Community Church at 2:00p.m. on Thursday March 5, 2020. Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
LaVonne Waite, 62, of Albany, passed away February 16. A celebration of life will be held March 7, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Jefferson Baptist Church in Jefferson. Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements.