Lowell Chraisten Funk, 92, of Sweet Home, passed away Thursday. A viewing will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, January 9, at Sweet Home Funeral Chapel. Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Friday, January 10, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1155 22nd Ave., Sweet Home. Graveside with military honors will follow the service at Gilliland Cemetery. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling the arrangements. (www.sweethomefuneral.com)