Dr. John Dalrymple Atkinson, III passed away peacefully on March 2, 2019. A celebration of life will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, March 24 at the Corvallis Unitarian Universalist Fellowship. Donations are welcomed, in John’s honor, to the Cure Alzheimer’s Fund (https://curealz.org).
