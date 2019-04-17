{{featured_button_text}}

Faye Ellen Claassen, 87, of Albany, passed away on Tuesday, April 16, 2019.  A graveside service will take place at Willamette Memorial Park on Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at 3 p.m. A memorial service will be announced at a later date.  AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

