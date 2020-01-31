Service notice

Robert “Bob” Stewart, 84, of Corvallis passed away January 17, 2020. A celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, February 8, 2020 at 411 N. 12th St., Philomath, Oregon.

