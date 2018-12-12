Arnold P. Appleby died December 6, 2018. A memorial service will be at 2 p.m. on Friday, January 4, at United Methodist Church, Corvallis. Please leave condolences for the family at www.mchenryfuneralhome.com.
Breaking
Find an Obituary
promotion
We’re writing to thank you for your activating your full access subscription including all madison.com websites, mobile apps and more. With your “full-access” subscription to the [NEWSPAPER NAME], you get everything produced by the area’s largest news team, plus even more products and servic…
Funeral Homes
541-926-5541
AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is an attractive full service mortuary located in Albany, Oregon.