Mary Amelia Summers, 100, of Lebanon, passed away Thursday, October 25, 2018 at Brookdale in Lebanon. Viewing will be from 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday, November 2 at Huston-Jost Funeral Home. A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. on Monday, November 5 in the gymnasium at the Lebanon First Assembly of God. Private burial will take place at Crystal Lake Cemetery in Corvallis. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
