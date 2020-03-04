Service notice

Ron L. Dansyear, 77 of Albany, passed away on Saturday, February 29, 2020. A simple gathering service will be held at AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home on Tuesday, April 28, 2020 from 1-3 p.m. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements www.aasum-dufour.com
Max Ahmad, 62, of Corvallis, passed away on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at OHSU in Portland. A graveside service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at Oaklawn Memorial Park in Corvallis. Please leave thoughts and memories for the family at www.mchenryfuneralhome.com.
Nicholas Busse, 58, passed away on Tuesday March 3, 2020 in Lebanon. A memorial mass will be held at 10:30a.m on Saturday March 7, 2020 at St. Edward Catholic Church, 100 S. Main., Lebanon. A reception will follow in the fellowship hall. Please leave your condolences for the family at www.hustonjost.com.
Dennis” Mike” Reineccius, 75, of Lebanon, passed away Sunday in Albany. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m, Saturday, March 21,2020 at the Southside Church of Christ in Lebanon. To leave an online condolence for the family go to www.hustonjost.com
Stanley E. Sylvester, of Lebanon passed away at the Oregon Veterans home on February 27, 2020A graveside service will be at 11a.m. on Friday March 13, 2020 at IOOF cemetery in Lebanon. Huston-Jost is handling the arrangements. www.hustonjost.com