Subscribe for 17¢ / day

Alan Chaimov MD, 91, of Corvallis, died on Sunday, July 8, 2018 in Corvallis. A service will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, August 1 in the Chapel at the Episcopal Church of the Good Samaritan in Corvallis. McHenry Funeral Home assisted with arrangements.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Service notice
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments