Service notices

Thomas Edward Alley, 92, passed away on Thursday, February 6, in Corvallis. A Rosary will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, February 25, at St. Edward Catholic Church, 100 S. Main St., Lebanon. A funeral mass will be at 11 a.m. followed by a luncheon. You may leave condolences for the family at www.hustonjost.com.