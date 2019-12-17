Service Notice

Service Notice

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}

Margarette Eula Darling, 97, of Philomath, passed away on Saturday, December 14, 2019 in Corvallis. A private burial is planned for the family at Twin Oaks Memorial Gardens in Albany. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements.  Please leave condolence messages for the family at www.mchenryfuneralhome.com

Christine Grischkowsky, 99, of Corvallis. A memorial service will be at 11a.m. Monday December 23 at McHenry Funeral Home. A full obituary is pending at www.mchenryfuneralhome.com

Margaret Jacob, 78, of Albany passed away Sunday at her home.  A memorial service will be at 2p.m. Monday, December 23rd at Grace Bible Fellowship in Tangent.  Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements.  www.Fisherfuneralhome.com

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News