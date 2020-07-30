Service notice

You have permission to edit this article.
Ronald Gene Wallace, 86 of Lebanon passed away Saturday, July 11th at Samaritan Evergreen Hospice House of Albany. A Memorial will be held Thursday, August 6th at 10 a.m .at Crowfoot Baptist Church 699 Cascade Drive, Lebanon

