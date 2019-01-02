Try 1 month for 99¢

Elaine Cathryn Van Vleet, 81, of Corvallis, died on Thursday, December 6, 2018 in Albany. A celebration of life memorial will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, January 5, 2019 at Corvallis Country Club, 1850 SW Whiteside Drive, Corvallis. McHenry Funeral Home in Corvallis is assisting with arrangements.

