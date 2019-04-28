{{featured_button_text}}

Larry T. Rictor, 79, of Corvallis, died Monday, April 22. A Graveside Service will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 30, at Oak Lawn Memorial Park, 2245 SW Whiteside Drive, Corvallis. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

