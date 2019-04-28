Larry T. Rictor, 79, of Corvallis, died Monday, April 22. A Graveside Service will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 30, at Oak Lawn Memorial Park, 2245 SW Whiteside Drive, Corvallis. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Breaking
Find an Obituary
promotion spotlight
Vacation photographs often capture perfect moments in favorite places. Send us your best ones by July 16 for a chance to win up to $1,000 in our Destinations Photo Contest. The top photographs submitted will also be featured in a national publication reaching more than 1 million households.
promotion
Visit our online archives for thousands of historical articles, obituaries and announcements.
Print Ads
Ad Vault
Ad Vault
Ad Vault