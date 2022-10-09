Serena Hope DeLoe

July 10, 1982 - September 22, 2022

Serena Hope DeLoe, a loving mother, daughter, sister, and friend, left this world suddenly on September 22, 2022. She was born to Rodney Rich and Vickie (Slack) Fullmer on July 10, 1982 in Salem, Oregon. She was a seventh generation Oregonian. She attended Sheridan Baptist Christian School, Perrydale and Dallas Schools. She married Bill DeLoe on July 30, 2005 in Reno, Nevada. Their marriage ended in 2017.

Serena was brave and fearless and yet she had a very fragile and tender heart. Nothing was more important in her life than raising her three precious children. She took great delight in dressing them up for special occasions and holidays when they were younger. However, she wasn't afraid of a little dirt and enjoyed archery and rifle hunts for deer and elk and family campouts with them.

She was a talented and beautiful soul who loved animals, art, reading, and traveling. As a child she was drawn to help care for her quadriplegic grandmother. In later years that care became her passion, leading her into a desire to serve others with limited abilities providing them with home healthcare.

Serena is survived by her children Laney Love (17), Paisley Shea (15), and Billy Ray (13), whom she loved more than life; her parents, her siblings, Angelyn (Bryan) Dibala, Waylon (Natalie) Rich, and Kalyn (Jake) Payne, several nieces and nephews, and many aunts, uncles, and cousins who loved her and will miss her beautiful smile. She loved fiercely. She thought big thoughts and she dared to live life as an adventurous journey. No doubt she dreamed of a better day.

'Til the stars fall from the sky, 'til the rivers all run dry, no amount of time or circumstance will ever replace the deep, the abiding, and the tender love that God placed in Serena's heart for her children.

A Celebration of Life will be held Sunday, October 16th from 1-5pm at the Gentle House located at 855 Monmouth Ave. N. Monmouth, OR 97361.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Serena's name to the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) 4301 Wilson Blvd., Suite 300, Arlington, VA 22203. Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center is caring for the family. www.dallastribute.com