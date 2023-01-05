Sebastian (Smash) Freidt

June 11, 1936 - November 3, 2022

Sebastian (Smash) Freidt was born to Sebastian and Rose Freidt on June 11, 1936. He passed away peacefully at home in Golden Valley, AZ on November 3, 2022 with his wife Judy by his side. His body has been donated to science.

Smash worked in heavy construction all of his career and lived in several states and Canada. Smash and Judy owned and operated their own construction company in Texas for over 20 years, from which they retired in 2004. During his career he met and became close friends with many co-workers.

He is survived by his wife Judy; sisters Marge Hoff and Marion Hoffman both in Bismarck and his brother John (Ardie) Freidt in Pensacola, FL. He is also survived by his daughters Carmel Luby and Beth (Mitch) Hoff; and his sons Randy (Dorothy), Jeff (Sherrie), Blair (DeeDee) and Brad (Kimberlie).

Smash loved returning to North Dakota most every year for family and class reunions.