May 4, 1970 - June 20, 2022

Scott Richard Reiling, 52, of Lebanon, Oregon passed away on June 20, 2022 from an accident in his shop. Scott was born on May 4, 1970 in Klamath Falls, Oregon to Richard (Dick) and Yvonne Reiling. He spent much of his youth in Klamath Falls where he was active in 4-H.

He moved with his family to Scio in 1984, graduating from Lebanon in 1989 where he fell in love with auto shop. This was the beginning of his career working on automobiles, owning and operating his own mechanic shop for several years.

Scott was known for telling stories of his childhood adventures.

Scott enjoyed hunting, fishing, riding his motorcycle, and spending time with his grandchildren.

Scott is survived by his wife, Michelle Reiling who he married on July 3, 2014. He is also survived by his children: Robert and Jeffery Reiling, his mother Yvonne Reiling, his sister, Rhonda (Chuck) Fletcher and their children.

He was preceded in death by his father, Richard Reiling.

A celebration of life will be held on August 6, 2022 at 38603 Hungry Hill Dr., Scio, Oregon from 4 to 7 p.m.

Family can be reached at Yreiling1960@charter.net