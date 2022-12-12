TUMWATER, WA—Scott Olene McCullough of Tumwater, Washington, died Dec. 3 after a short illness. He was 58. Scott was born in Albany, Oregon, to Tom and Edwarda McCullough (Peterson) and graduated from Corvallis High School in 1982. Despite later graduating from the University of Oregon, he remained a lifelong Beavers fan. He joined the family timber consulting firm of Jackson & Prochnau, eventually becoming owner and president and traveling to locations as diverse as Hawaii and Russia for work.

Scott was the “fun uncle” patiently listening to his kindergarten-aged nephew’s dating advice, creating an elaborate treasure hunt at the beach for buried super-soakers, and playing Pokemon with his Irish nieces. One of the best compliments he ever received was from the son of a friend who told him he wished he was his uncle. He loved playing golf at Black Butte Ranch, a treasured family vacation spot, watching football with family and visiting Hawaii. Scott was a devoted son to his mother in her later years.

Scott is predeceased by his parents Edwarda and James Prochnau and Tom and Karen McCullough.

Survivors include his sisters Jillyn McCullough of Portland (Mark Fuchs), Kirsten Vogel of Seattle (Paul), Heidi Prochnau of Seattle, Amy Prochnau of Dublin, Ireland (Eoin Kirwan), and Kat Elbortoukaly of Seattle (Ahmed). Uncle to Allison Skinner of Nashville, Buchanan and Michael Fuchs of Portland, John and Gabe Vogel of Seattle, and Rionach and Sorcha Kirwan of Dublin, Ireland. Grand-uncle to Devin and Gabriella Skinner of Nashville and godfather to Rionach.

Viewing will be from 9 to 10 Wednesday December 14th at Fisher Funeral Home. A graveside service will be at 11 am Wednesday at Willamette Memorial Park. Online condolences may be posted at www.fisherfuneralhome.com.