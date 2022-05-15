 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Scott Masse

September 16, 1957 - February 24, 2022

Scott Masse died on February 24, 2022. He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Cynthia (Cindy) Corbin and their two children, Scott Victor Lee Masse and Jamie Lynn Masse. Scott was also blessed with two grandchildren whom he absolutely adored. Olivia Grace, 7 years old and Julien Michael, 17 months old.

A funeral service will be held for all on Monday, May 16th, at 1 p.m. at Willamette Memorial Park Cemetery, 2640 Old Salem Road NE, Albany, Oregon.

He will be so missed.

