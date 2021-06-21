December 31, 1980 - June 16, 2021

Sarah Katherine Williams passed away June 16, 2021 in Corvallis. She was born December 31, 1980 in Arcata, California to Bob and Lane Williams.

She attended schools in Burney, California and Tyrone, Georgia, where she graduated from Sandy Creek High School. After college she pursued real estate and in 2006 moved to Corvallis. She was an employee of Barenbrug USA, Inc. in Albany.

Sarah enjoyed the outdoors and was an avid reader and sports enthusiast. Fiercely independent with an adventurous spirit she traveled world-wide. She loved animals with a passion. She contributed to several animal nonprofits and they were always at the top of her Christmas wish list. Her sense of humor was unique and quirky. Honestly, no one made us laugh like she did.

Sarah was diagnosed with inflammatory breast cancer at age 37. Always positive, she faced every obstacle with hope, grace and determination. Her gentle kindness and joy, particularly during these years, were inspiring. Her hope for others was to find purpose and joy, to make time for friends and new experiences, and to embrace the beauty in the world around us every single day. She was a bright light who lit up the lives of everyone around her.