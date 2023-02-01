Sarah Elizabeth "Betty" White Lamb

December 12, 1932 – January 14, 2023

Born Sarah Elizabeth "Betty" White on Monday, December 12, 1932, in Richmond, Virginia to William Frank & Josephine Louise (Currey) White.

Betty married John "Jack" Lee Lamb in Ohio on Saturday, April 10, 1954, after meeting in Sunday School while making coffee.

Living in Sharonville for most of their marriage, together they enjoyed housing Bridge parties with close friends. She also taught art during the summer to local children, volunteered in Sharonville Elementary in the art department, wrote short stories, novels, and her life story. She was active in her local church and enjoyed knitting and sewing for her family.

Together Betty and Jack had three children, Brad, Bill, and Lee. As a family, there was always a dog, and she also helped raise three rabbits and numerous baby bunnies the family was constantly surprised with.

Jack passed away on April 26, 1978, due to a short fight with cancer.

After visiting her brother, Terry, in Bend, Oregon, Betty moved to Bend with Bill and Lee in October of 1980. She then became involved with her church, where she taught a Pre-School Co-op, and participated in bazaars by contributing cherry pies made with fresh cherries from her tree. She continued to knit, sew and she joined a Writer's Club, where she refined her novels and life story.

She loved to go dancing at the Eagles, where she met Case Van Hees. They enjoyed each other's company dancing, fishing, and playing Sequence until Case' passing in November 2003. They both had moved to Albany to be closer to their families.

In Albany, Betty continued to knit for her family and hats for local people in need. She was involved in her Senior Adult group at her church for a few years and volunteered with the Giving Tree food boxes and gifts for those in need. She continued to write her life story as well as several short stories, sew and she taught herself to quilt. She also enjoyed walking her dog, Buddy.

Tiger, Major, Dusty, Duke, Buddy, and Gizmo are just a few of the pets she cared for and loved.

Betty was preceded in death by her Daddy Frank and mother Jo White. Her husband Jack Lamb, her brothers Terry and Bill White, and her friend Case Van Hees.

She is survived by sons Brad (Lauren) Lamb of Ohio, Bill Lamb of Woodburn, and daughter Lee (Brett) Huff of Albany.

Grandchildren Katie (Steven) Guaschino of Albany, Mark (Emma) Huff of Albany, Tuk (Brittani) Lamb and Benjamin Lamb, both of Ohio.

Great Grandchildren, Barrett, Mason, and Tesla Guaschino. Lincoln and Oaklee Huff. Ryder and Finley Lamb.

There will be a private family service at a later date.

Contributions may be made in Betty's name to Safe Haven Humane Society, Albany, Oregon.

AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling arrangements ( https://www.aasum-dufour.com/).