March 7, 1928 – April 30, 2019
Sarah Eileen LeMert went peacefully to the Lord at the age of 91 on April 30, 2019. She was a wonderful mom, grandma, great-grandma and teacher.
A memorial service for Eileen will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, May 9 at the First Presbyterian Church in Lebanon.
She was born on March 7, 2019 to Walter and Gladys Smith in Klamath Falls, Oregon. At the age of eight months old, the family moved to Brownsville, Oregon. Her brother Walter Keith, was born five years later. Her father farmed and her mother taught second grade. She graduated from Brownsville High School, and then received her bachelor’s degree in Education from Oregon College of Education in 1948.
Her first teaching job was in Redmond, Oregon. She met her husband, Jim LeMert there, and they married in 1951. The family moved to Idaho, where Jim was stationed in the Air Force, and their first daughter, Ann, was born in 1952. The family later moved to Prineville, and their daughter, Jill, was born in 1954. The family lived in Brownsville for a short while before moving to Bellevue, Washington.
When the marriage ended, she and the girls moved to Lebanon. She taught third grade at Queen Anne School until her retirement in 1990.
Eileen had a gift for music, playing the piano by ear, and singing. She accompanied many pageants at school and taught her students to love music. She was an active member in the Lebanon Presbyterian Church, as an elder, Sunday school superintendent and part of the choir.
She was a member of Sweet Adelines, and later on, was in a little band called Therapy, made up of fellow teachers. They played for nursing homes and other events.
She was an avid reader and a member of the Fortnightly Book Club. She enjoyed bird watching and the coast. She joined the Lebanon Hospital Auxiliary and worked at the FISH bank after retiring. She was active for many years in the Alpha Delta Kappa Sorority. She loved traveling and exploring new roads to see where they would take her.
Besides teaching, she loved being a grandma and great-grandma. Her grandkids have wonderful memories of exploring the coast, going to movies, concerts and Disneyland. She had lots of fun adventures with them.
Eileen was preceded in death by her parents; her brother; Keith; and half-brother, Mervel.
She is survived by her daughters, Ann (Rich) Custer of McMinnville and Jill (Tom) Nofziger of Lebanon; her grandchildren, Dusty Nofziger, Brady Nofziger(Cassie) and Maggie Blakenship; and great-grandchildren, Jackson Collins, and Madison Blankenship.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Lebanon FISH bank in her name.
Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.