December 3, 1935—June 4, 2023

Sarah Colleen Griffith was born to Arthur and Ervema in Beggs, OK on December 3, 1935.

Colleen grew up in Sodaville and Lebanon, Oregon. She graduated from Lebanon Union High in 1954 and married her high school sweetheart Tom Griffith in 1956. They spent 5 years in the Navy, in San Diego, then moved to Albany, Oregon, where they raised their three girls, Tammy, Rhonda and Kris.

Colleen was a great mom, wife, Gami and friend. She had a great sense of humor and wonderful sarcasm. She will be missed by many everyday.

Preceding her in death was her daughter Tamara Lee Griffith, her sister Molly, brother Mike, brother Dick and her parents. Also preceding her in death was her best friend and husband Tom.

Colleen leaves behind, daughters Rhonda Kilgore, Kris Purpura and son-in-law Mike Purpura. Her grandchildren Derek Kilgore, Ashlee Purpura-Millstead and Joe Millstead. Her great-grandchildren, Rileigh, Debo, Xander, Kory and Bodhi.

Colleen had many lifelong friends whom she loved like family, Alice, Corine, Judy and Vergene.

While her family and friends grieve her passing, we all know she’s where she wants to be, with Jesus, Tom, Tammy and the rest of her family in Heaven.

This isn’t goodbye mom, we will see you again one day, love you.