July 2, 1943 – June 1, 2020
Sarah Anne Sutton Schmidt, wife and soul mate of Hilmer W. Schmidt, passed away at her home in Philomath, Oregon on June 1, 2020 She was born on July 2, 1943 to Frank Earl Sutton and Della Elinor Clark and spent her child hood days on the Oregon Coast.
Sarah graduated in 1961 from Pacific High School in Sixes, Oregon and also attended Linn-Benton Community College. She retired from Oregon State University in 2008, after working in the Printing Department, NIRSA, and lastly, the OSU Motor pool as a dispatcher.
Sarah, also affectionately known as "The Bat" by family members, loved visiting the Oregon Coast. She liked reality television and was interested in the paranormal and enjoyed reading books and watching shows on the subject. Her free spirit gravitated towards butterflies and she had collected several special pieces throughout the years. She was a third generation Oregonian and a member of the Sons and Daughters of Oregon Pioneers. Sarah was also a member of the Red Hat Society.
Sarah was preceded in death by her father Frank Earl Sutton; mother Della Elinor Clark; and brother Mitchel Sutton.
Sarah is survived by her loving husband Hilmer (Smitty) Schmidt; sister-in-law Linda Sutton; daughters Kerryanna Kershner, Janet Duckworth (Clint), Thomasinea Stamper (partners Li and Pandora); sons Robert Stamper (Gina), Matthew Vester (Krystal), Marcus Vester (fiancé Laura); step daughters Kelly Wildman (Randy) and Kim Stutzman (Mike); niece Michelle Sutton; nephew Aaron Sutton; nine grandchildren and two great grandchildren; two step grandchildren and two step great grandchildren. Her family was very special to her.
There will be no service and her ashes will be spread on the Oregon Coast by family members. You may leave thoughts and memories for the family at www.mchenryfuneralhome.com
