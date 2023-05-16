Sara Noelle Liston, 68, passed away on May 1, 2023, at her Corvallis home. She was born on June 12, 1954, in Keene, New Hampshire to Edward William and Eleanor 'Skip' Meury (Hoblin).

She was the youngest of four children and is survived by her husband Aaron Liston; siblings Jonathan 'Spike' E. Meury (Teresa 'Tracy' Wilson) of Claremont, California; Margaret 'Peggy' Richieri (Denny Chicotel) of San Diego and Paul A. Meury (Mary Skelton) of Olympia, Washington; three nephews, three nieces and two grandnieces and one grandnephew. Sara's father was a minister who served churches in Keene, New Hampshire; Wellesley, Massachusetts; Claremont, California and Durham, New Hampshire before retiring back to Claremont. These frequent moves brought Sara in contact with people, places and experiences that she would have not missed for the world, but were also very disruptive to her childhood and young adulthood.

Sara and Aaron bonded on a 1987 'super bloom' camping trip to Death Valley and were married for 32 years. The stability of their life together in Corvallis – a small college town like all of her previous residences – was a great solace to her spirit.

Sara was an avid reader and accomplished gardener. She loved and worked in libraries, bookstores and gardens. Sara excelled in sharing with others precisely the book that they needed, the ideal kitchen utensil, the perfect plant for a place in their garden. Sara also took great pleasure in carefully observing birds and beachcombing on the Oregon coast.

Sara was a 'cancer thriver' who lived a full life with ovarian cancer since 2015. She was a cherished and valued member of local and online cancer support groups. Her gift for connecting people with a critical piece of information was a godsend to many. Sara will be deeply missed by all who knew her. Donations in Sara's memory can be made to Lumina Hospice in Corvallis, Oregon.

An open garden celebration of life will take place from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm Saturday, May 20 and Sunday, May 21 at the family home.

More information can be found on the McHenry website, www.mchenryfuneralhome.com.