April 22, 1915 — November 18, 2019
Sara Elnora Henson Carlson Oliver, 104, of Albany, formerly of Brownsville, Oregon, passed away November 18, 2019. Sara was born on April 22, 1915 in Springfield, Colorado to Charles and Hattie Wood Henson.
She is survived by her children, Ron Carlson and his wife Donna of Ecuador; daughter Carlene Carlson Murphy and husband Dwaine of Naples, Florida; son Ken Carlson and wife Stefani of Albany; daughter Kathy Carlson Younger and husband Gary of Kennewick, Washington, and daughter-in-law Julie Carlson of Eugene. In addition, she leaves behind three stepchildren, Marsha Oliver Hoyt of Springfield, Oregon; Phyllis Oliver Morris and husband David of Wasilla, Alaska; and Martin Oliver and wife Chris of Watkinsville, Georgia. She also leaves 11 grandchildren, five step grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, eight great-great grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her first husband Carl Carlson Jr. who died in 1972 and her second husband Lloyd Oliver in 2004 and a son, Carl Edwin Carlson and grandson, Brent Carlson.
In 1926, at the age of 11, Sara moved with the family from Springfield, Colorado, to Eugene, Oregon in a Ford Model T Touring car. Sara graduated from Eugene High School in 1933 and married Carl Carlson in 1936. Together they owned and operated Carlson Hardware in Brownsville for 31 years. Sara was a homemaker and wonderful mother, raising their 5 children.
Following Carl’s untimely passing in 1972, she later married Lloyd in 1974.
She was very active in the church community in Brownsville. She also enjoyed traveling, making trips to Europe, Scandinavia, Israel, Hawaii, Alaska and throughout the continental USA.
Sara was a very kind, humble and loving woman who cared deeply about her family and friends. She was a very special lady, greatly loved and endeared by so many.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Sara’s honor to Evergreen Hospice, 4600 Evergreen Place SE, Albany, Oregon, 97322.
A viewing will be from Noon to 3 p.m. Sunday, November 24 at Fisher Funeral Home. A funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Monday, November 25 at Brownsville Baptist Church, with a reception to follow. Online condolences for the family may be posted at www.fisherfuneralhome.com.