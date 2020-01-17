January 1, 1934 — January 12, 2020
Santford Earl Ramsey was the first baby that came into this world in Denton County Texas on January 1, 1934 which, in his mind, was why everyone celebrated New Years.
From childhood his dream was to fly and when 17 he joined the U. S. Air Force where he was able to fulfill that dream for the next 20 years, first flying with the Strategic Air Command, SAC, then receiving the highest commendations for his abilities as an outstanding Air Traffic Controller in various states and countries. Stories of his life and shenanigans are endless and colorful. He loved golf and was a favorite on the AF Golf Team. (His mother never thought his flying around in the AF was a job. She would say “Earl, you need to get yourself a real job”.) Bowling was another of his many talents as he set a new house record at the Albrook AFB in Panama bowling the first 700 series there totaling a 726 score.
Upon retiring from the service he moved his family to Corvallis, where he was a member of the Rotary Club and Corvallis Country Club, he was an avid golfer. Santford was his own man and did various work including flying charters, teaching flying, real estate, private investigating, managed a small airport and brokered Christmas trees.
This larger than life man loved life, his family, people and traveling… he never met a stranger. He married Kathryn in 1994 and in 1998 they moved to Sun City West Arizona after stating he no longer wanted to golf in the mud. Nine years later they took to the RV life finally settling in Ingram Texas.
He wrestled with Parkinson’s disease for the last 15 years of his life. Never getting discouraged he would enter each phase with a positive attitude and sense of humor never fully admitting his limitations. He is remembered and loved for his big heart, smile and sense of humor until the last by everyone who ever met him.
Preceding him in death are his father Barney Ramsey; mother Carrie Riley (Taylor); brother Kenneth Ramsey; two sisters, Ginny Brittian (Frank) and Della Williams (Jim).
Missing him is his wife Kathryn Ramsey of Ingram Texas; brother Jim Ramsey (Barb) of San Antonio, Texas; sister Janie Caywood of Mt. Vernon, Washington; sons Brad Ramsey of El Campo, Texas, Scott Ramsey (Kristen) of Corvallis, Oregon; daughter Shari Stein (Jeff) of San Diego, California; sister-in-law Delores Dishong of Ingram, Texas; stepchildren Monty Brown, Jr. (Kassandra) of White City, Oregon and Monica Bolinger (Rich) of Kerrville, Texas; nine grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, and many loved nieces and nephews.
Service and internment will be at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery in San Antonio Texas with full military honors.
Arrangements are being entrusted to Grimes Funeral Chapel, Kerrville, Texas. In lieu of flowers, we invite you to make a donation to the Parkinson’s Foundation.