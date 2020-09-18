Sandra McKnight

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

July 24, 1947 – September 14, 2020

Sandra Lea McKnight, 73, of Albany passed away on September 14, 2020.

Sandra was born on July 24, 1947, in Albany, Oregon to John "Buck" and Mary Collins (Hull). She attended school in Albany until the family moved to Elkhart, Kansas. She graduated high school in Elkhart and moved back to Albany in 1968. Sandra married Gregory McKnight on August 6, 1971.

Sandra was employed at Smoke Craft (1970s), Western Pulp (1980-90s), and then worked as a receptionist at a beauty salon in the 2000s until retiring.

Sandra was a faithful member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Albany and volunteered with their CCD program as a young lady. She enjoyed league bowling, her long-term Bunco group, baking specialty breads, hosting large family meals (lots of gravy!), her cats and dogs (even Tuck the Turtle), garage sales, craft shows, shopping, and Collins family reunions.