May 14, 1936 - March 22, 2023

Sandra Lee Pierce died peacefully on March 22, 2023, in Olympia, WA. She was comforted by her son, Richard, and daughter, Kathy, as she took her final breaths.

She was born May 14, 1936, in Eugene, OR to Arthur and Shirley (Morse) Kuehl.

She spent her younger years in Powell Butte, OR and graduated from Redmond High School.

She later met and married Richard (Dick) Pierce, in Powell Butte on Sept. 22, 1957.

Sandy loved painting and gardening. She always called gardening her outlet and her yards and flower beds were a reflection of that.

She and Dick lived in Albany for several years before moving to Medford in 1975. They eventually found their way back to Lebanon where she cared for her mother for a number of years.

They opened R-Place Deli in the Lebanon Plaza in 1981, which they ran for several years. Her pies and baked goods soon became a staple in the community.

She and Dick were also managers of Clear Lake Resort where Sandy's pies and baked goods were a draw for many travelers.

After they retired from working at Clear Lake, she became an agent with Coldwell Banker Valley Brokers in Lebanon for several years.

She and Dick spent many years living the "snowbird" lifestyle, wintering in various places in Arizona, finally settling on Yuma for their winter quarters. She still gardened and painted all the while. They enjoyed spending time with friends and family out on the desert with their "rail."

After Dick passed in 2011, she moved to Lacey, WA to live closer to her son, Richard. Her passion for gardening and painting once again, were a huge part of her life and continued up until her death. She loved her family and loved being a part of her grandchildren's lives.

She is survived by her daughter Kathy (Dan) Coddington of Hurricane, UT, her son Richard (Julie) Pierce of Lacey, WA. 6 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren and her brother Bob Kuehl of Canby, OR and his family.